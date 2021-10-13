woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Constellation Acquires Dor Start-Up, Advances Retail Adoption of Its Products

News
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 10:08
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Dor, a big data SaaS platform, is now acquired by Constellation Network
Constellation Acquires Dor Start-Up, Advances Retail Adoption of Its Products
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Constellation Network, a start-up that empowers businesses with blockchain-based data solutions, acquires Dor SaaS platform. This acquisition is designed to enlarge Constellation Network's data stack with foot traffic massives.

Constellation Network advances its utility with Dor acquisition

According to the official announcement shared by the Constellation Network team, it completes the acquisition of Dor's "Software-as-a-service" product.

Dor addresses the analysis of foot traffic to advance the business processes of retail businesses. As of Q4, 2021, its network of customers boasts 2,000 businesses in various segments.

With this acquisition, Constellation Network will index Dor's foot traffic data with decentralized instruments. This unified ecosystem will deliver a completely new level of insight to data-driven businesses.

Ben Jorgensen, CEO and co-founder of Constellation Network, stresses the paramount importance of this acquisition for the utility of his team's proposition:

Acquiring a data-driven hardware and software company will help us increase Constellation’s network utility. With its cutting edge technology, Dor is providing critical data that is enabling thousands of retail stores in the US and Canada to improve the customer experience, and ultimately to grow their businesses.

Unmatched scalability for retail solutions

Michael Brand, the CEO of Dor, adds that his team amassed an unparalleled amount of data to be analyzed by merchants and SME retailers:

Dor has tens of millions of data points per month. The data that Dor provides allows retailers to make changes to better optimize their stores’ performance. In a world where stores use an endless amount of experiments and tactics to increase sales, there is no way to pinpoint which methods work unless you have the data that can back it up. Constellation will help us streamline that data in addition to exploring new possibilities in the world of cryptocurrency and distributed ledger technology.

Constellation Network's scalability is powered by a unique directed acyclic graph (DAG) design. As such, it scales much faster than Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the majority of smart contracts platforms.

Related
Constellation Network (DAG) to Empower Leading Music App Geojam with Crypto

As covered by U.Today previously, Constellation Network introduces blockchain instruments to leading music social platform GeoJam.

#DeFi News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image SHIB Soars to 11th Place on CoinGecko, Bitcoin Targets $80,000, Ripple to Invest $44 Million into Solar Energy Projects: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
10/13/2021 - 13:51
SHIB Soars to 11th Place on CoinGecko, Bitcoin Targets $80,000, Ripple to Invest $44 Million into Solar Energy Projects: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin Miners Not Selling Their Funds, Here's Why This Might Be Bullish
10/13/2021 - 13:33
Bitcoin Miners Not Selling Their Funds, Here's Why This Might Be Bullish
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Has No Real Purpose but Store of Value, BTC Holder Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Says
10/13/2021 - 13:32
Bitcoin Has No Real Purpose but Store of Value, BTC Holder Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan