Constellation Network Chosen as Security Provider for U.S. Military Infrastructure

Constellation Network's Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP) will advance the security and integrity of the U.S. Air Force digital ecosystem

The Constellation Network team has successfully entered a transition from a Phase I to a Phase II SBIR contract with a clutch of top-tier U.S. Department of Defense agencies.

Constellation Network replaces HTTP with HGTP, increases effectiveness of military operations

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Constellation Network, a blockchain-based startup focused on building highly secure distributed data systems powered by Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP), has entered into a partnership with USTRANSCOM, Air Mobility Command (AMC), AMC's 618 Air Operations Center (AOC) and Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF).

Namely, the partnership addresses the development of the standard for secure exchange of data between the Defense Transportation System (DTS) and its commercial partners.

Operating in 80% of the world's countries, USTRANSCOM has earned a spot in the list of the world's largest data creators. As a result, a new collaboration with Constellation Network will advance the effectiveness of the 618 AOC and Air Mobility Command (AMC).

Lt. Col. Tharon Sperry, Deputy Director of Strategy for the 618th AOC, emphasizes the importance of this partnership for the technical supremacy of his agency:

Being able to quickly and securely exchange information across the 618 AOC's digital infrastructure is critical to our operational security. Equipping our airmen with the tools they need to coordinate mission details, while protecting the integrity of our global operations, has long been a critical factor when providing 24/7 command and control to mobility forces.

Unparalleled challenges for distributed ledgers

Benjamin Diggles, Constellation's chief strategy officer and co-founder, outlines the uniqueness of the use case addressed by his team:

In the last few years, blockchain technology has become very attractive to enterprise organizations with its promise to deliver more efficiency and security for numerous use cases, including supply chain management. Due to slow and costly networks, the adoption of blockchain has been very lackluster. This contract opens the door to bigger, more critical uses of blockchain for data protection in a global digital infrastructure, bringing forth the true promises of the core technology.

As this partnership starts, the Federal Government will utilize DAG, a core native asset of the Constellation Network, to secure the bandwidth required.

The main instrument of Constellation Network, HGTP, is promoted by its team as a more secure and resource-efficient alternative to HTTP.