Constellation Network Debuts Project Submission Portal

Constellation Network, a San Francisco-based startup that combines big data and the distributed ledger technology, is rolling out a new portal to accept submissions from developers.



People are able to submit their ideas as well as existing startups that could be built on the top of the ecosystem.



Developers will be able to access the necessary funding and tools to scale their projects.

A new token standard

Constellation Network a directed acyclic graph (DAG)-based distributed ledger powered by the DAG cryptocurrency.

It has its own token standard called L_0, which makes it possible for owners to see business mechanics. Unlike already existing token standards of the likes of Ethereum’s ERC20, L_0 boasts robust programmable logic and built-in accountability.



Similarly to WordPress building a platform for creating websites, L_0 allows developing projects on the Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP).



Possible business use cases for Constellation Network include data validation, digital currency wrapping, and programmatic reward distribution.

Developers who build on top of Constellation Network can take advantage of a suite of blockchain-powered cybersecurity tools that can bring “high-grade security.”



Last month, the San Francisco-based company announced its partnership with Liechtenstein-based LCX to list L_0 tokens.