Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    380,000 ETH Defends Key Support as Ethereum Dips: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 14:53
    Ethereum bulls and bears currently battling for control
    Advertisement
    380,000 ETH Defends Key Support as Ethereum Dips: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain analytics platform Glassnode, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, appears to be range-bound between $1,548 and $1,599, where nearly 793,900 and 732,400 ETH are being held, respectively, indicating market indecision as bulls and bears battle for control.

    Advertisement

    Though this remains significant, what is catching further attention is a support zone forming around $1,461. According to Glassnode, support may be building at this key level, where a whopping 380,000 ETH have been accumulated.  

    This might act as a defense for ETH's price, potentially cushioning further downside in the near term, Glassnode noted.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Awaiting Crucial Crossover: Details
    Sun, 03/30/2025 - 11:00
    Ethereum (ETH) Awaiting Crucial Crossover: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated
    Strategy’s Saylor Labels Bitcoin As The Only Path to ‘Economic Immortality’
    Ripple Shifts 200,000,000 XRP in Minutes – What's Happening?
    XRP Just Secured $2 Comeback

    This accumulation may serve as a buffer for ETH's price, providing a safety net if the price drops further.  While the overall market remains cautious, such large holdings around critical price levels frequently suggest that investors might be positioning themselves for a potential rebound or, at the very least, expect near-term stability.

    What's next for ETH price?

    This week, the Ethereum price has continued its zigzag trend. At press time, ETH was down 2.3% in the last 24 hours to $1,551, extending a drop that had seen it lose 13% in the previous week, despite most majors falling 2% on average during the same period.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Close to Liquidation, $238 Million to Be Erased
    Sat, 03/29/2025 - 11:16
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Close to Liquidation, $238 Million to Be Erased
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    A break in either direction from $1,548 and $1,599 would cause ETH to escape its current range trading. This would cause ETH to target $2,022 and $2,809, which correspond to the daily SMA 50 and 200, respectively.

    In the event of a drop, if Ethereum maintains its foothold above the $1,461 level, it could provide a foundation for the next leg upward — assuming market sentiment improves. Unless a major shift occurs, ETH remains range-bound, with traders closely watching both resistance and support levels.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, Ethereum Entity-Adjusted Dormancy Flow has dropped below one million. This historically indicates a macro bottom zone, meaning ETH might be undervalued and long-term holders less inclined to sell. It might suggest that low sentiment or capitulation may have occurred, or ongoing accumulation.

    #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 11, 2025 - 14:23
    Cardano Reclaims $0.60 Price Mark, Here's Major Catch to Watch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 11, 2025 - 14:02
    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Lawrina and eForms: Comparing Features for Smarter Legal Document Use
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Lawrina and eForms: Comparing Features for Smarter Legal Document Use
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    380,000 ETH Defends Key Support as Ethereum Dips: Details
    Cardano Reclaims $0.60 Price Mark, Here's Major Catch to Watch
    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD