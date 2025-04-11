380,000 ETH Defends Key Support as Ethereum Dips: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to on-chain analytics platform Glassnode, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, appears to be range-bound between $1,548 and $1,599, where nearly 793,900 and 732,400 ETH are being held, respectively, indicating market indecision as bulls and bears battle for control.

Though this remains significant, what is catching further attention is a support zone forming around $1,461. According to Glassnode, support may be building at this key level, where a whopping 380,000 ETH have been accumulated.

Looking at Cost Basis Distribution, #Bitcoin has built notable support at $79K, with ~40K $BTC accumulated there. It has also worked through the $82.08K cluster (~51K $BTC). If this level holds, the next to test is $83.5K, with 48.5K $BTC positioned: https://t.co/YqeQ2uWJlV pic.twitter.com/9aE3UdsT2O — glassnode (@glassnode) April 11, 2025

This might act as a defense for ETH's price, potentially cushioning further downside in the near term, Glassnode noted.

This accumulation may serve as a buffer for ETH's price, providing a safety net if the price drops further. While the overall market remains cautious, such large holdings around critical price levels frequently suggest that investors might be positioning themselves for a potential rebound or, at the very least, expect near-term stability.

What's next for ETH price?

This week, the Ethereum price has continued its zigzag trend. At press time, ETH was down 2.3% in the last 24 hours to $1,551, extending a drop that had seen it lose 13% in the previous week, despite most majors falling 2% on average during the same period.

A break in either direction from $1,548 and $1,599 would cause ETH to escape its current range trading. This would cause ETH to target $2,022 and $2,809, which correspond to the daily SMA 50 and 200, respectively.

In the event of a drop, if Ethereum maintains its foothold above the $1,461 level, it could provide a foundation for the next leg upward — assuming market sentiment improves. Unless a major shift occurs, ETH remains range-bound, with traders closely watching both resistance and support levels.

According to Ali, a crypto analyst, Ethereum Entity-Adjusted Dormancy Flow has dropped below one million. This historically indicates a macro bottom zone, meaning ETH might be undervalued and long-term holders less inclined to sell. It might suggest that low sentiment or capitulation may have occurred, or ongoing accumulation.