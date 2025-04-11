Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 15:39
    Has bearish trend of Bitcoin (BTC) finished yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by almost 1% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC might have set a local resistance of $82,923. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

    However, if the candle closes around current prices, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $84,000 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from key levels. If neither bulls nor bears seize the initiative, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $80,000-$84,000 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the support of $76,000. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, the bounceback may continue to the $87,000-$90,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $81,940 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
