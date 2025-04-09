Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reversal Predicted, But This Key Trigger Is Crucial

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to weather the current uncertainty on the broader crypto market, optimism is quietly brewing within the community.

A recent tweet from Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, has sparked speculation of a potential price reversal — but it may all hinge on one major factor.

Lucie wrote: "SHIB is holding strong. When the reversal comes — it can move fast. Look at the current valuation. Some are sleeping on it, but the ones paying attention know what’s coming."

Amid the recent sell-off on the crypto market triggered by macroeconomic uncertainties, SHIB has managed to hold its ground, with prices stabilizing near critical support levels.

Shiba Inu withstood adding an extra zero to its price tag in Monday's sell-off, which saw nearly $1.4 billion in liquidations as it sustained above the $0.00001 mark. Meanwhile, development within the Shiba Inu ecosystem — from Shibarium to Shib OS — continues to advance behind the scenes.

Lucie’s tweet highlights this optimism, suggesting that SHIB's true potential remains undervalued by much of the market — and when a reversal comes, the price may respond rapidly.

What's needed?

At press time, SHIB was trading down 3.08% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000108, as the broader crypto market traded in red as investors weighed macroeconomic concerns. Crypto liquidations in the last 24 hours have totaled $445.73 million, according to CoinGlass data.

For SHIB to confirm a reversal, a broader market recovery is probably required. If Bitcoin regains strength and investor confidence returns, altcoins like SHIB could rally in response, especially with its current undervaluation.

Shiba Inu has held above the $0.000010 level since Monday's sell-off, effectively halting bears' attempts to add an extra zero to its price. In the coming days, eyes will be on how SHIB holds above the $0.00001 support and whether the broader crypto market gives SHIB the much-needed momentum to run.

Lucie’s prediction suggests Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a turnaround, but it may be a matter of timing and macro triggers.