Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reversal Predicted, But This Key Trigger Is Crucial

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 14:04
    Shiba Inu holding above $0.00001 amid ongoing market dip
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reversal Predicted, But This Key Trigger Is Crucial
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to weather the current uncertainty on the broader crypto market, optimism is quietly brewing within the community.

    Advertisement

    A recent tweet from Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, has sparked speculation of a potential price reversal — but it may all hinge on one major factor.

    Lucie wrote: "SHIB is holding strong. When the reversal comes — it can move fast. Look at the current valuation. Some are sleeping on it, but the ones paying attention know what’s coming."

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Flashes Crucial Double Death Cross Warning
    Anon 230,770,000 XRP Transfer Sparks Hot Discussion in Community: Details
    XRP: Most Important Price Moment in 2025
    XRP Will Flip Ethereum by End of Year, Predicts Crypto Law Expert

    Amid the recent sell-off on the crypto market triggered by macroeconomic uncertainties, SHIB has managed to hold its ground, with prices stabilizing near critical support levels.

    Advertisement

    Related
    What's Next for SHIB? Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Update
    Sun, 04/06/2025 - 14:48
    What's Next for SHIB? Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Update
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shiba Inu withstood adding an extra zero to its price tag in Monday's sell-off, which saw nearly $1.4 billion in liquidations as it sustained above the $0.00001 mark. Meanwhile, development within the Shiba Inu ecosystem — from Shibarium to Shib OS — continues to advance behind the scenes.

    Lucie’s tweet highlights this optimism, suggesting that SHIB's true potential remains undervalued by much of the market — and when a reversal comes, the price may respond rapidly. 

    What's needed?

    At press time, SHIB was trading down 3.08% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000108, as the broader crypto market traded in red as investors weighed macroeconomic concerns. Crypto liquidations in the last 24 hours have totaled $445.73 million, according to CoinGlass data. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Crashed 83% in Crucial Metric, But There's a Bullish Catch
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 15:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Crashed 83% in Crucial Metric, But There's a Bullish Catch
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    For SHIB to confirm a reversal, a broader market recovery is probably required. If Bitcoin regains strength and investor confidence returns, altcoins like SHIB could rally in response, especially with its current undervaluation. 

    Shiba Inu has held above the $0.000010 level since Monday's sell-off, effectively halting bears' attempts to add an extra zero to its price. In the coming days, eyes will be on how SHIB holds above the $0.00001 support and whether the broader crypto market gives SHIB the much-needed momentum to run. 

    Lucie’s prediction suggests Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a turnaround, but it may be a matter of timing and macro triggers.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 9, 2025 - 14:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 9
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 14:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Flashes Crucial Double Death Cross Warning
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan Positions Itself as Central Asia’s Crypto Pioneer with Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin
    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kyrgyzstan Positions Itself as Central Asia’s Crypto Pioneer with Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin
    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 9
    Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Flashes Crucial Double Death Cross Warning
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD