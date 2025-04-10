Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 15:44
    Does price of XRP have enough energy for continued upward move?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for April 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market correction has not lasted long, and most of the cryptocurrencies are back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has rocketed by 9.29% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is far from key levels. If the situation does not change by tomorrow, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is similar. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 9
    Wed, 04/09/2025 - 14:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 9
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, there are low chances of witnessing sharp ups or downs by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the support of $1.7711. If the bar closes far from it, traders may expect a test of the $2.20 range.

    XRP is trading at $1.9930 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 15:39
    Abnormal 638% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bitcoin Bulls
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Apr 10, 2025 - 15:35
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for April 10
    Abnormal 638% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bitcoin Bulls
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD