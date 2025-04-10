XRP Price Prediction for April 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market correction has not lasted long, and most of the cryptocurrencies are back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has rocketed by 9.29% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is far from key levels. If the situation does not change by tomorrow, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is similar. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

In this case, there are low chances of witnessing sharp ups or downs by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the support of $1.7711. If the bar closes far from it, traders may expect a test of the $2.20 range.

XRP is trading at $1.9930 at press time.