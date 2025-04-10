Advertisement
    What's Next for Shiba Inu? Top SHIB Developer Speaks on Project Progress

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 10:11
    These advancements suggest Shiba Inu could be positioning itself
    In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya mentioned the next phase for SHIB, which includes rollups, FHE and other features, while urging the community to build in this next phase.

    "When markets dip, the FUD rises, especially from scammers who made millions off the SHIB ecosystem. Ignore the noise. This is your chance to build in the next phase: Rollups, FHE, and beyond. Remember: like WoofSwap builders build. No complaints. Just work," Dhairya wrote.

    The mention of rollups, a layer-2 scaling solution and FHE, a cutting-edge privacy technology, suggests a technically ambitious direction. These advancements suggest the SHIB ecosystem could be positioning itself for scalability, security and privacy, all of which are critical for a long-term Web3 presence.

    In a follow-up interaction, an X user asked, "If possible one question: any update about the stablecoin Shi?" —referring to SHIB's long-rumored decentralized stablecoin, to which Dhairya replied, "Waiting on clear stablecoin regulations."

    This suggests that while SHI is still in the plan, regulatory clarity remains a barrier before it can move forward.

    Dhairya’s comments offer a much-needed window into the project's internal direction. After months of community speculation, his statement highlights that development is not only underway but might have evolved to a more serious stage.

    SHIB price rebounds

    After falling to a low of $0.00001029 in Wednesday's trading session, Shiba Inu rebounded as Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rose on Wednesday afternoon. Bitcoin's gain coincided with the largest rally since 2008 for the broad-market S&P 500 index. Shiba Inu consequently rose to highs of $0.00001214, near where it is currently trading.

    At press time, Shiba Inu was sustaining its gains, up 10.57% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000121. If the rebound is sustained, eyes are on a decisive break of the daily SMA 50 at $0.000013, which would strengthen the bulls ahead of the daily SMA 200 at $0.00001905.

    The cryptocurrency market has been closely tracking the equity market, with traders hoping for signs of clarity on crypto's short-term trajectory.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
