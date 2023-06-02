Cold SHIB Wallet Finally Released, Will It Avoid Ledger's Controversy?

Tangem has begun selling SHIB cold wallets, claiming that they will not follow in footsteps of Ledger

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu's partner in making a SHIB cold customized wallet, Swiss-based company Tangem, has issued a tweet to say that a limited edition of these wallets is already on sale and is about to sell out.

The tweet also describes the features of these newly released, card-shaped wallets. It seems that Tangem claims its SHIB wallets will avoid the recent controversy of Ledger wallet maker.

The top member of the Shiba Inu team, @LucieSHIB, took to Twitter to say that she has ordered one and looks forward to receiving it.

5,000 SHIB cold wallets on sale

The aforementioned SHIB hardware wallets will enable users to trade, send and store more than 6,000 various cryptocurrencies, including SHIB, of course. It will enable users to access DeFi, dApps and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In order to use a wallet, one just needs a smartphone with the Tangem app installed on it.

As for possible security issues, Tangem stated that there will be two backup card wallets that will allow holders to keep their coins securely. The private key will be stored in the wallet's chip, so it will never be disclosed or somehow extracted from there.

Recent Ledger wallet maker situation

Recently, renowned producer of hardware wallets Ledger announced a release of the future upgrade that is meant to enhance the security of crypto stored in users' wallets. The seed phrase was to be separated into three encrypted parts and then sent to three devices for secure storage.

Many within the crypto community were afraid that this would allow hackers to target their wallets with crypto stored in them. After Ledger saw a massive outflow of customers, the company put the upgrade on pause.