Shiba Inu Partner Gives Away SHIB Wallets – Last Chance to Get Them, SHIB Influencer Says

Mon, 05/29/2023 - 16:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu influencer Lucie reminds community about coming end of giveaway
Shiba Inu Partner Gives Away SHIB Wallets – Last Chance to Get Them, SHIB Influencer Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The official content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Lucie (@LucieSHIB on Twitter), has published a reminder to the SHIB army about the giveaway of SHIB cold wallets by Shiba Inu partner Tangem after the AMA ("ask me anything") session that started almost an hour ago, at 4:00 p.m. CET.

SHIB wallets to be gifted to AMA participants

"Last chance. Good luck, Shib army," she tweeted, sharing a tweet of the Tangem account, in which it provided the conditions under which 10 users can win a customized cold SHIB wallet made by Tangem.

One of the main conditions to fulfill in order to get one of those wallets is to take part in the aforementioned AMA. During that session, as Tangem stated in its earlier tweet, the road map of the wallet will be presented, questions from the SHIB army answered and a presentation of the SHIB Tangem wallet made.

These cold wallets will be card-shaped and will be able to store more than 6,000 crypto coins, including, of course, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH) — the Shibarium trifecta.

Aside from that, the wallet will allow its owners to gain access to various decentralized exchanges, non-fungible tokens and DeFi apps.

Related
Shiba Inu Burn Volume Jumps 1,450%, Price Shows Weekly Rise

SHIB burn rate spikes 1,450%

As covered by U.Today earlier, the SHIB army has been able to burn another large amount of Shiba Inu coins within the past 24 hours. This time, they removed a comprised 227,395,735 SHIB in eight transactions.

A total of 200,583,666 Shiba Inu was burned in merely one transfer, according to the Shibburn website. This pushed the burn rate up 1,450% compared to Sunday.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses BTC and ETH in This Key Metric: Details
05/29/2023 - 16:01
Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses BTC and ETH in This Key Metric: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image PancakeSwap (CAKE) Launches Play-to-Earn, CAKE Price Adds 20%
05/29/2023 - 15:14
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Launches Play-to-Earn, CAKE Price Adds 20%
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Trading Comes to This Exchange
05/29/2023 - 14:50
XRP Trading Comes to This Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya