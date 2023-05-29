Shiba Inu Partner Gives Away SHIB Wallets – Last Chance to Get Them, SHIB Influencer Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Lucie (@LucieSHIB on Twitter), has published a reminder to the SHIB army about the giveaway of SHIB cold wallets by Shiba Inu partner Tangem after the AMA ("ask me anything") session that started almost an hour ago, at 4:00 p.m. CET.

SHIB wallets to be gifted to AMA participants

"Last chance. Good luck, Shib army," she tweeted, sharing a tweet of the Tangem account, in which it provided the conditions under which 10 users can win a customized cold SHIB wallet made by Tangem.

One of the main conditions to fulfill in order to get one of those wallets is to take part in the aforementioned AMA. During that session, as Tangem stated in its earlier tweet, the road map of the wallet will be presented, questions from the SHIB army answered and a presentation of the SHIB Tangem wallet made.

These cold wallets will be card-shaped and will be able to store more than 6,000 crypto coins, including, of course, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH) — the Shibarium trifecta.

Aside from that, the wallet will allow its owners to gain access to various decentralized exchanges, non-fungible tokens and DeFi apps.

SHIB burn rate spikes 1,450%

As covered by U.Today earlier, the SHIB army has been able to burn another large amount of Shiba Inu coins within the past 24 hours. This time, they removed a comprised 227,395,735 SHIB in eight transactions.

A total of 200,583,666 Shiba Inu was burned in merely one transfer, according to the Shibburn website. This pushed the burn rate up 1,450% compared to Sunday.