CoinCu Platform Adds U.Today to Top 5 Crypto Media List

Together with the world-leading cryptocurrency media portals, U.Today has been listed by CoinCu, one of the most comprehensive and thriving blockchain content ecosystems.

U.Today makes it to Top 5 Best Crypto News Platforms list by CoinCu

U.Today, a top-tier cryptocurrency and blockchain media outlet, has been added to the updated version of the Top 5 Best Crypto News Platforms in 2024, published by CoinCu platform. This listing recognizes the unbiased and holistic coverage of the blockchain segment by U.Today.

Image by CoinCu

In this ranking, CoinCu experts listed digital media portals focused on covering all things crypto via websites, YouTube channels, X accounts and so on. Only media with the highest standards of economic and tech journalism were mentioned by the authors of the rankings.

Launched in 2017, U.Today media outlet tracks and covers the hottest trends in the cryptocurrency world. Every day it publishes news articles, crypto price predictions, product reviews, how-tos, guides, explainers and so on. Also, its top editors create daily news digests with hand-picked articles.

In 2023, U.Today also released a feature-rich cryptocurrency airdrops calendar. It tracks regular and retroactive airdrops of cryptocurrency coins to help blockchain enthusiasts navigate through trending L1 and L2 protocols.

Cryptocurrencies, streamlined: What is special about CoinCu?

The current list of the Top 5 Best Crypto News Platforms shows CoinCu’s commitment to the transparency and quality of the cryptocurrency media segment. It is also set to help newcomers find the most credible source of news and analytics on crypto.

Visited by over 110,000 active users monthly, CoinCu is a popular platform for cryptocurrency-related content. It publishes news articles, research theses and long-term price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and the largest altcoins. Its “Knowledge” portal accumulates information from various spheres of the cryptocurrency landscape, cutting-edge tech and marketing concepts.

With its “Reviews” tab, both newcomers and cryptocurrency professionals can easily find credible and transparent projects from various segments of DeFi, GameFi and the metaverse scenes. Last but not least, its “Glossary” section is designed to help newbies understand cryptocurrency and trading terminology in 2024.

CoinCu’s content is broadcast via its pages on X, YouTube, Telegram, Facebook and TikTok for millions of followers.