    Coinbase to End Support for 49 Assets: Which Cryptos Are Affected?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 11:41
    This was determined based on recent reviews
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Coinbase Prime, an integrated Coinbase platform that offers trading, financing and custody services, has stated that it will end custody support for 49 assets at the end of April. The decision reflects Coinbase's continuous efforts to streamline and maintain quality standards on Coinbase Prime, its full-service prime brokerage platform for institutions, and was determined based on the most recent review.

    The update was shared via the official Coinbase Institutional account on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "We regularly evaluate the assets we support to ensure they continue to meet our standards. Based on recent reviews, Coinbase Prime will end custody support for 49 assets, effective the end of the month."

    In an attachment to its tweet, Coinbase provided a full list of the impacted tokens. The assets delisted as of April 14, 2025, include VideoCoin (VID), Coffee Token (CFT), Sentinel Protocol (UPP), Cellframe (CELL), Ideology (IDEA), Dorayaki (DORA), CPUCoin (CPU), SIREN (SI), Oraichain Token (ORAI), UniLend Finance (UFT), Telcoin (TEL) and E-RADIX (EXRD), among others.

    Coinbase Prime will cease custody support for the 49 assets across all jurisdictions, effective the end of this month.

    Coinbase updates

    In recent listings, KernelDAO (KERNEL) and Wayfinder (PROMPT) are now live on the Coinbase platform, in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing Coinbase customers to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these assets.

    Based on recent reviews, Coinbase will suspend trading for Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and GYEN (GYEN) on May 7, 2025, at or around 2:00 p.m. ET. Trading for GUSD and GYEN will be suspended on Coinbase (Simple and Advanced Trade), Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Prime. Also, Coinbase will suspend trading for Media Network (MEDIA) on April 15, 2025, at or around 2:00 p.m. ET.

    In separate announcements, Definitive (EDGE), doginme (DOGINME) and Keyboard Cat (Base) (KEYCAT) are now live on Coinbase, in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

