Coinbase Files for Resale of 114 Million Class A Stocks

News
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 11:12
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Leading U.S.-based crypto platform Coinbase disclosed its SEC filing for almost $1 billion stock offering
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to the official document released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Coinbase Inc. registered 114 million Class A shares for its public offering.

Coinbase registers 114 million Class A shares: SEC

On March 17, 2021, Coinbase Global, Inc., the company behind the Coinbase cryptocurrencies exchange filled with SEC for the public offering of its Class A shares.

The document shows that the net number of shares Coinbase is going to offer is 114,850,769. Meanwhile, the proposed maximum aggregate offering price is $943,218,155.

It is interesting that the company has mentioned mysterious Bitcoin (BTC) inventor Satoshi Nakamoto in this document. His name and Bitcoin (BTC) address, 1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa, are stated in the "Copies" list.

BREAKING: Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public

As covered by U.Today previously, Coinbase filed with the SEC for the first time for its public offering in December 2020.

Long road to IPO

Then, in February 2021, the company submitted the S-1 form to the SEC. It was the official confirmation of the giant's IPO ambitions and the first document in which Satoshi Nakamoto was mentioned as a "designated recipient."

Coinbase stocks will be available under the "COIN" ticker.

#Coinbase News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

