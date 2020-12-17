BREAKING: Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public

Thu, 12/17/2020 - 18:53
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto exchange Coinbase has filed papers with the SEC to go public
BREAKING: Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has confidentially filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC): 

Coinbase Global, Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Form S-1 is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions 

As reported by U.Today, multiple sources revealed the company's intention to debut on the U.S. stock market back in July. The $8 billion exchange has now officially confirmed its plans. 

Coinbase is joining the biggest initial pubic offering boom in recent history. The market cap of booking giant Airbnb topped $100 billion after it launched its blockbuster IPO earlier this month.    

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

