BREAKING: Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public

Crypto exchange Coinbase has filed papers with the SEC to go public

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has confidentially filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC):

Coinbase Global, Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Form S-1 is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions

As reported by U.Today, multiple sources revealed the company's intention to debut on the U.S. stock market back in July. The $8 billion exchange has now officially confirmed its plans.

Coinbase is joining the biggest initial pubic offering boom in recent history. The market cap of booking giant Airbnb topped $100 billion after it launched its blockbuster IPO earlier this month.