Coinbase Commerce Adds Invoicing. Here's How It Works

News
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 19:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase Commerce has launched invoicing for thousands of merchants
Coinbase Commerce Adds Invoicing. Here's How It Works
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Coinbase Commerce, a subsidiary of the largest cryptocurrency exchange, has debuted an invoicing feature:

Merchants can easily create and send crypto invoices that customers can view and pay online. We're building simple crypto payment tools to help merchants achieve their business goals.  

It is now available to more than 8,000 merchants that use the platform. 

For sending the invoice to your client, you have to specify his or her e-mail address with the due date and share the link.    

It is possible for merchants to receive cryptocurrency to their own wallets since Coinbase Commerce operates independently from the exchange.     

The service is available for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, as well as some stablecoins.  

Coinbase
Image by coinbase.com

Related Coinbase Having Connectivity Issues as Bitcoin Surges to $20,800
Related
Coinbase Having Connectivity Issues as Bitcoin Surges to $20,800

Taking on popular payment processors  

Coinbase Commerce was launched back in February 2018 shortly after Stripe pulled the plug on crypto payments. 

From the get-go, it became integrated with Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify, the second-largest company in the country.

With the new invoicing feature, Coinbase clearly wants to take on leading payment processors such as PayPal and Square.       

As reported by U.Today, the exchange  — which has turned into a full-fledged cryptocurrency conglomerate — has filed with the SEC to go public.

Earlier today, Business Insider reported that Goldman Sachs was picked by Coinbase to lead its landmark IPO. 

#Bitcoin News#Ethereum News#Bitcoin Cash News#Litecoin News#Coinbase News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Announcement May Harm Its Shareholders, Says Peter Schiff, Here's How
News
12/14/2020 - 13:23

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Announcement May Harm Its Shareholders, Says Peter Schiff, Here's How

Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoiners Celebrate Report About Silk Road Founder Being Considered for Trump's Pardon Blitz
News
12/16/2020 - 06:15

Bitcoiners Celebrate Report About Silk Road Founder Being Considered for Trump's Pardon Blitz

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Is a Scam for Most Chinese People, Caijing Poll Shows
News
12/17/2020 - 14:20

Bitcoin Is a Scam for Most Chinese People, Caijing Poll Shows

Alex Dovbnya