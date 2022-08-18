CME Announces Date of Ethereum Options Launch

Launch of Ethereum futures by CME Group will come right on cusp of much-anticipated Merge upgrade

The Chicago-based CME Group has announced that it will launch Ethereum options on Sept. 12, just three days before the much-anticipated merge upgrade.



The new product will be sized at 50 ETH per contract. It will track the price of the second largest cryptocurrency and the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate.



Tim McCourt, global head of equity and FX products, says that the company's existing Ethereum futures have experienced "significant" growth. Roughly 1.8 million contracts have changed hands to date, according to McCourt.