Winklevoss-Led Gemini Reportedly Seeking $7 Billion Valuation

New York-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini , which is spearheaded by the Winklevoss twins, is seeking to achieve a valuation of roughly $7 billion, according to a recent Bloomberg report that cites anonymous sources in the know.



The company plans to conduct a $400 million funding round, but the sum may change since it hasn’t been agreed upon just yet.

A fundraising blitz

Gemini will join other crypto firms that collectively secured billions of dollars in funding over the past few months. On Nov. 17, Ethereum developer ConsenSys announced that it had raised $200 million, which ballooned its valuation to $3.2 billion.



Crypto exchange FTX wrapped up its record-breaking $900 million funding round in August and then raised another $400 in October. It is currently valued at $25 billion.



