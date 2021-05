CME has announced the launch of its new product – Micro Bitcoin futures

The Chicago-based CME Group giant is rolling out its new crypto product today: Micro Bitcoin futures, whose launch was first announced back on March 30.

Each Micro Bitcoin futures contract will be the size of one-tenth of one BTC, and it will be available for both institutional and retail traders and investors.

The new product will retain all the features of a regular Bitcoin futures contract.

As reported by U.Today previously, in early February, the platform launched Ethereum-based futures.