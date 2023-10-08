Chainlink (LINK) Whales Buying Spree Continues, Here's How Much This One Bought

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chainlink's recent price movements have been nothing short of impressive, and it seems that whales are playing a significant role in its bullish trajectory. Just an hour ago, a whale made a substantial purchase, acquiring 424,443 LINK tokens at a price of $7.67, amounting to a whopping $3.25 million.

This significant buy order had an immediate impact on Chainlink's price, pushing it upward. A detailed price analysis reveals that this purchase contributed to a notable price surge, emphasizing the influence that large-scale buy orders can have on the market.

This is not the first time that whales have shown interest in Chainlink. Not long ago, two significant purchases were made, likely by the same individual or entity. These buyers acquired a total of 788,877 LINK, which equated to an investment of $6 million, at a price of $7.62. To facilitate this purchase, the whale swapped 3,074 stETH, valued at $5.87 million, and an additional 71 ETH, worth $136,000, for the LINK tokens. This massive buy order resulted in a 6.5% increase in Chainlink's price.

Such large-scale purchases by whales often indicate strong confidence in the asset's future performance. It is worth noting that since hitting its local bottom, Chainlink has added more than 30% to its value. This impressive recovery makes it one of the standout performers in the cryptocurrency market, especially during times when many other assets are experiencing volatility.

The continued interest from whales in Chainlink could be attributed to its unique value proposition in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. As a decentralized oracle network, Chainlink plays a crucial role in connecting smart contracts with real-world data, ensuring that DeFi platforms operate seamlessly.