Ripple Says XRP Ledger XLS-30 AMM Testing Completed, What's Next?

RippleX announced that XLS-30, a hotly-anticipated upgrade for the XRP Ledger protocol designed to introduce basic DeFi functionalities for XRP holders, is now stress-tested and almost ready for mainnet activation. Here's why it is a crucial milestone for Ripple, XRP Ledger and XRP in 2023.

XLS-30 AMM testing competed: XRP Ledger becomes DeFi blockchain

Extensive performance testing of the XLS-30 upgrade to the XRP Ledger protocol was successfully completed. The update is ready to natively bring basic DeFi functions — cross-assets swap, liquidity providing and trading — to XRPL. This statement was made by the RippleX team on their official X account today, Oct. 7, 2023.

1/ Extensive performance testing of the XLS-30 #AMM has now been completed.



XLS-30 is a proposed amendment as part of the rippled 1.12.0 upgrade. If adopted, it will bring automated swap, trading, and liquidity provisioning capabilities to the #XRPLedger.https://t.co/Cz1w76uc8c — RippleX (@RippleXDev) October 6, 2023

Technically, XLS-30 is the most critical part of the upcoming rippled 1.12.0 upgrade. It is set to be a major technological advancement for the entire XRP Ledger ecosystem.

Besides an extensive set of features, the upgrade will introduce several new transaction types that will integrate with the payments engine.

As recalled by Ripple developers, in July 2023, the proposal underwent stringent third-party audits by the leading blockchain security firm CertiK.

In early September 2023, XLS-30 and XLS-39 Clawback upgrades were merged to the code base of the proposed release, as covered by U.Today.

When mainnet activation?

In the last 12 months, Ripple developers researched the readiness of the XRP Ledger mainnet to adopt such upgrades in terms of compatibility and performance:

To complement a secure codebase, the RippleX team has conducted ongoing performance testing of the core XRP Ledger for over a year. A rigorous methodology has been employed to assess the ledger’s and consensus’s performance and latency to ensure the health of XRPL Mainnet

As such, the blockchain now started the referendum procedure on the necessity of the activation of the proposed changes on the XRP Ledger mainnet.

Should the active nodes supporting the upgrade hit the threshold of 28/35 and hold it for two weeks, the new rippled 1.12.0 upgrade will get activated.

Also, Evernode, an L2 scaling platform on top of XRP Ledger, completed its audit and is getting closer to public mainnet launch.