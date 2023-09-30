LINK Price Analysis for September 30

The weekend has started in a relatively neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.
LINK/USD
The rate of LINK has risen by 5.58% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, the price of LINK is trading above the local resistance of $8.156. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move may continue to the $8.50 zone soon.
A similar situation is on the daily time frame as the candle is about to fix above the level of $8.070.
If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a possibility of a further rise to $9 next week.
On the weekly chart, one should pay attention to the interim area of $9. If the candle closes near or above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a channel breakout followed by a blast to the $11-$12 zone soon.
LINK is trading at $8.157 at press time.