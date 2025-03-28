'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts New ATH for Second Best Asset to Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, an entrepreneur and an advocate of financial education, also famous for authoring the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book in the late 1990s, has revealed what asset he is betting on more than on Bitcoin over the next few months.

He expects this asset to reach a new all-time high in the near future.

Bitcoin versus "fake money"

Robert Kiyosaki, who many believe to be a real financial guru, has again drew community’s attention to the subject of fiat money, which he refers to as “fake money” made by government. He reminded his audience that for many years, he has been advocating investment in physical gold and silver and five years ago he added Bitcoin to those recommendations.

All that time, he has been urging average investors to save not fiat money but what he believes to be real assets – physical gold, silver coins, and Bitcoin (even if it is being saved in Satoshis, BTC particles). “Unfortunately most people work for and save “fake money”,” he tweeted.

The prices of these three assets go up constantly, Kiyosaki insisted and those who save those get richer, while “the purchasing power of those who work for and save fake money get poorer….via government theft known as “inflation.”

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 28, 2025

He said that since he wants his audience to grow richer and not poorer, it is important that they “start working for and saving gold, silver, and Bitcoin.”

New ATH for this "better than Bitcoin asset" soon

Kiyosaki has claimed that among the three “real assets” – gold, silver, and Bitcoin - “Silver for the next two months is the best of the three.” Today, he reminded the audience, silver is trading at roughly $35 per ounce. In April 2011, it reached an all-time high of $49.51.

Thus, financial expert Kiyosaki believes that later this year it can reach $75 per ounce and then skyrocket to a historic peak of $200 n a year or two. He says that almost anyone can easily afford “at least 1 silver coin a day...but not tomorrow.”

Other experts believe that silver could actually reach a triple digit price by 2024 due to the growing industrial demand and a diminishing supply. Besides, silver could surpass $100 much sooner if central banks keep on with their aggressive monetary decisions.