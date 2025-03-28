Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence After Long Pause on X

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 28/03/2025 - 8:34
    Enigmatic Shiba Inu lead Kusama posts first tweet in more than month
    Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence After Long Pause on X
    Mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama has finally returned, breaking his long silence on social media.

    His last tweet came out at the end of February, when he spread the word about new liquidity pools on Shibarium. At that time, he kept reposting other SHIB news on his page, until March 7, after which he has been silent...until today.

    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 09:38
    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Yuri Molchan

    Mysterious Shytoshi Kusama returns

    Shytoshi seems to have monitored all that has been happening on X in the SHIB sector while he was away, and he saw the rising concerns of the Shiba Inu army about his lengthy absence and zero activity on the X platform - when he did not even repost anything.

    Today, he finally broke his silence, posting a tweet with a Japanese haiku. The poem hints that even when Shytoshi is unseen, he is here, and is keeping a watchful eye on how everything is going: “Footsteps fade, Yet souls remain, Under the same heaven.”

    Twice over the past week, the SHIB team has commented on Shytoshi’s absence on social media as it responded to the mounting concerns of the SHIB community, which kept asking about where Shytoshi was and why he remained silent. In his X post today, the SHIB lead did not bring any important news about any coming updates; however, he just brought a message to calm the community down, it seems.

    When Shytoshi returns, "everything will be great": SHIB team

    SHIB team admin Vet Kusama responded yetserday to multiple questions as to why Shytoshi Kusama was absent from social media. The SHIB team member assured everyone there is not a single reason for worry.

    “Don’t worry, more is on the way,” he tweeted, hinting at upcoming updates that Kusama is currently working on. “When the silence is broken, “Everything will be great,” he stated.

    He also tagged Shytoshi and the top SHIB developer, Kaal Dhairya, to allow him to reveal something about the coming upgrades, but they did not respond: “Please let me leak a few things @ShytoshiKusama and @kaaldhairya.”

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

