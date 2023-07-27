Chainlink (LINK) Gains 18%, Here's How Whales Contributed

Chainlink whales have accumulated more LINK tokens over past month

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chainlink's (LINK) token has been on a steady rise since late June after it formed the bullish double-bottom pattern near $5.

At the time of publication, LINK was trading at $8.04, up 5.96% in the last 24 hours and 18.24% on the weekly time frame. Whales, or large holders, might have partly fueled LINK's price increase in the past month, on-chain data suggests.

#Chainlink whales have accumulated around 11 million $LINK over the past month, worth roughly $77 million! pic.twitter.com/ZPbo8Preaj — Ali (@ali_charts) July 27, 2023

On-chain data shows that Chainlink whales, or large holders, added roughly $77 million to their LINK holdings in the past month, with increased demand boosting prices.

Citing Santiment data, cryptoanalyst "Ali'' reported that Chainlink whales have accumulated around 11 million LINK over the past month, worth nearly $77 million.

Notably, LINK has been on an upward trend since June 20, following a 40% drop between April 19 and June 19.

Chainlink boasts significant development

Chainlink's development has accelerated in the last month. Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) was just introduced on the mainnet.

Developers can currently use the CCIP protocol on five testnets: Arbitrum Goerli, Avalanche Fuji, Ethereum Sepolia, Optimism Goerli and Polygon Mumbai.

CCIP, which is powered by Chainlink's decentralized oracle networks, is a simple interoperability protocol for developing cross-chain apps and services.

The protocol is powered by the same security paradigm that powers pricing oracles, which are supposed to be resistant to flash-loan attacks and other generally recognized vulnerabilities.