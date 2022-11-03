Chainlink Announces Major News as Community Awaits LINK Staking

Thu, 11/03/2022 - 15:24
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As LINK community awaits staking, Chainlink makes important announcement
Chainlink Announces Major News as Community Awaits LINK Staking
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While the LINK community is waiting en masse for native token staking, Chainlink is making another major announcement. The developer of arguably the leading oracle network in the crypto space announced a partnership with Seedify Fund. Chainlink's new partner is a major incubator and launchpad for blockchain games, NFT and metaverses.

The aim of the partnership between the two companies is to use Chainlink's oracle services to stimulate growth in the GameFi and NFT sectors. In particular, based on the text of the press release, getting reliable, real-world data through the integration should further unlock the potential of gaming and NFT projects, which launch on Seedify.

When LINK staking?

Nevertheless, it seems that the only thing the LINK community, which calls itself Marines, is concerned about right now is the possibility to stake the native token of the project. The feature, expected for the last three to four years, has not yet been implemented. However, according to a statement from the project in June, staking will be presented by the end of the year, with a yield around 5% per annum.

Major investors in LINK did not fail to take advantage of this news and began accumulating since then. Thus, the number of addresses holding more than 100,000 LINK reached 459 at the end of October, a record high since 2017.

Related
$223 Million Worth of LINK Bought by Large Holders in Five Month Accumulation Spree

#Chainlink (LINK) News #LINK
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as This Influencer Announces Support for Shiba
11/03/2022 - 15:48
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as This Influencer Announces Support for Shiba
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image "Most Bullish Thing" About to Happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum
11/03/2022 - 15:35
"Most Bullish Thing" About to Happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
11/03/2022 - 15:18
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya