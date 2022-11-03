Chainlink Announces Major News as Community Awaits LINK Staking

While the LINK community is waiting en masse for native token staking, Chainlink is making another major announcement. The developer of arguably the leading oracle network in the crypto space announced a partnership with Seedify Fund. Chainlink's new partner is a major incubator and launchpad for blockchain games, NFT and metaverses.

#Blockchain gaming incubator and launchpad @SeedifyFund has entered into a channel partnership with @ChainlinkLabs.



Explore how the collaboration helps boost the growth of #GameFi and #NFTs👇https://t.co/A3jsZBIT2J — Chainlink (@chainlink) November 3, 2022

The aim of the partnership between the two companies is to use Chainlink's oracle services to stimulate growth in the GameFi and NFT sectors. In particular, based on the text of the press release, getting reliable, real-world data through the integration should further unlock the potential of gaming and NFT projects, which launch on Seedify.

When LINK staking?

Nevertheless, it seems that the only thing the LINK community, which calls itself Marines, is concerned about right now is the possibility to stake the native token of the project. The feature, expected for the last three to four years, has not yet been implemented. However, according to a statement from the project in June, staking will be presented by the end of the year, with a yield around 5% per annum.

Major investors in LINK did not fail to take advantage of this news and began accumulating since then. Thus, the number of addresses holding more than 100,000 LINK reached 459 at the end of October, a record high since 2017.