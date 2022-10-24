LINK Gets Another Explosive Trigger, Here's What It's About

Mon, 10/24/2022 - 09:46
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Chainlink (LINK) breaks record for number of whale wallets
LINK Gets Another Explosive Trigger, Here's What It's About
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to crypto analytics service Santiment, the number of large holders of LINK has been growing steadily and has already broken the record of 2017, when the cryptocurrency first became publicly traded. Thus, the number of whale wallets has reached 459, where each address holds at least 100,000 LINK, the equivalent of almost $700,000 at the moment.

A broader picture on Chainlink, cited by the same source, states that since March this year, medium-to-large holders of the cryptocurrency have invested $312.7 million to buy 47.31 million LINK.

Chainlink (LINK) price action

During the last particularly brutal months of the bear market, LINK, like many other cryptocurrencies, has been trading in a certain price range, $6 to $8.5 in this case. In contrast, against Bitcoin, LINK is up 75% since the beginning of May.

Overall, the price action of LINK is indicative of the project's sufficient strength, as reflected in the chart. This is indirectly confirmed by the words of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who stated that Chainlink has better technology and scalability than its competitors.

Source: CoinMarketCap

LINK itself is trading 85% below its all-time high of $6.9 per token. Given the cryptocurrency's fundamental and technical characteristics, whether LINK can hold its own in this market and thank its adherents in the future does not seem debatable.

#Chainlink (LINK) News #Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Klaytn's (KLAY) 100% Breakthrough Puts It in Spot #1 on CoinMarketCap, Here's What It Is
10/24/2022 - 10:30
Klaytn's (KLAY) 100% Breakthrough Puts It in Spot #1 on CoinMarketCap, Here's What It Is
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple CTO Says He Could Have Been Part of "Satoshi," Here's What Happened
10/24/2022 - 10:09
Ripple CTO Says He Could Have Been Part of "Satoshi," Here's What Happened
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Burn Rate Suddenly Jumps 1,494%, Here's Likely Explanation
10/24/2022 - 09:17
SHIB Burn Rate Suddenly Jumps 1,494%, Here's Likely Explanation
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan