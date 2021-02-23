Chainlink Advances Randomness on Polygon Blockchain, Here's How

News
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 15:50
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Now all decentralized applications on Polygon (previously Matic Network) have their own tamper-proof source of randomness, developed by Chainlink (LINK)
Chainlink Advances Randomness on Polygon Blockchain, Here's How
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Polygon, a cross-platform hub for interaction among Layer 2 solutions, has announced the support of Chainlink's Verifiable Random Function (VRF). Why is this important?

Chainlink's VRF goes live on Polygon

According to the latest announcement, today, Feb. 23, 2021, Polygon (previously Matic Network) has integrated Chainlink's randomness solutions into its application hosting mechanisms.

Chainlink VRF implemented by Polygon
Image via Twitter

That means that all decentralized applications (including DeFis) that chose Polygon as a hosting platform can now get connected to the source of verifiable randomness.

The verifiable random number generator can be integrated into the smart contracts of any dApp that needs it. This, in turn, upgrades the developer experience and efficiency of the whole set of Polygon-based dApps.

Polygon cofounder Jaynti Kanani outlines that this is a technologically advanced approach to the transparency and decentralization of dApps:

Chainlink VRF provides Polygon developers the most secure form of verifiable randomness, ensuring applications always operate in an unbiased and provably fair manner.

Use cases for tamper-proof randomness

DeFi, online gaming, blockchain-based casinos and NFT segments are the most impressive use cases for verified randomness. For instance, in decentralized e-sports, VRF can be useful in choosing random elements within gameplay, such as map generation, critical hits and matchmaking.

Blockchain-based gambling instruments will benefit from a decentralized selection of random winners in on-chain lotteries and bets. No party will be able to corrupt the outcome of the VRF-powered lottery.

In terms of the red-hot NFT corner, the VRF solution can improve the process of creation of rare collectibles, loot-boxes and tokenized art collections.

#Chainlink (LINK) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image IOTA Soars 20 Percent on Release of Digital Assets Framework
News
02/18/2021 - 19:29

IOTA Soars 20 Percent on Release of Digital Assets Framework
Alex Dovbnya
article image Orion’s Launchpad Liquidity Solution to Be Trialed by DuckDAO
News
02/19/2021 - 19:57

Orion’s Launchpad Liquidity Solution to Be Trialed by DuckDAO

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin On-Chain Volume Soars as Bitcoin Hits $58,400 All-Time High: Santiment
News
02/22/2021 - 10:38

Bitcoin On-Chain Volume Soars as Bitcoin Hits $58,400 All-Time High: Santiment
Yuri Molchan