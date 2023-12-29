Advertisement
AD

Celsius Network Wins Court Permission for Bitcoin Mining

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Celsius makes known development in new tweet, stating that court has approved implementation of its 'MiningCo transaction'
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 14:45
Celsius Network Wins Court Permission for Bitcoin Mining
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Reuters, a bankruptcy judge has allowed cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network's switch to Bitcoin mining, stating that the company could diverge from a previously approved bankruptcy plan since creditors and clients would not be harmed by the new restructuring.

Advertisement

The change means that Celsius will cut ties with some of the outside bidders who were chosen to oversee the new company, leaving mining company US Bitcoin Corp. in charge of the new, creditor-owned mining business.

Celsius made the development known in a new tweet, stating that the court has approved the implementation of its "MiningCo transaction," thus proceeding with its plan.

"MiningCo Transaction" envisions the development of a new publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, which will result in increased liquid cryptocurrency dividends to account holders following Celsius's expected bankruptcy exit in early 2024.

Related
Celsius's CEL Token Suddenly Went up 15%, This Might Be Reason

Celsius claims that its customers will own equity in Mining NewCo, which will be managed by US Data Mining Group, Inc. It goes on to say that this is another key milestone in its Chapter 11 cases, as it maps a new course for the company.

After the SEC denied that plan, Celsius pulled back its broader intentions to generate fees from validating cryptocurrency transactions and launching new lines of business.

Celsius's scaled-back bankruptcy plan frees up $225 million in cryptocurrency assets that would have been used to support the SEC-rejected new business lines.

Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2022 and is expected to exit this state in early 2024.

#Celsius Network #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE Price Prints Surge, While Dogecoin Shifts into 'Greed' Zone
2023/12/29 14:47
DOGE Price Prints Surge, While Dogecoin Shifts into 'Greed' Zone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Halving in April 2024 Could Extend Bullish Trends, Says Top Analyst
2023/12/29 14:47
Bitcoin Halving in April 2024 Could Extend Bullish Trends, Says Top Analyst
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets as $100 Mark Is Defended
2023/12/29 14:47
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets as $100 Mark Is Defended
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, Unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and Innovations
Phuket to Pioneer Blockchain Mass Adoption in Thailand with B2GC: Blockchain to Government Conference
PlayToEarn Blockchain Game Awards 2023: Celebrating Excellence in Web3 Gaming
Show all
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Celsius Network Wins Court Permission for Bitcoin Mining
DOGE Price Prints Surge, While Dogecoin Shifts into 'Greed' Zone
Bitcoin Halving in April 2024 Could Extend Bullish Trends, Says Top Analyst
Show all
Advertisement
AD