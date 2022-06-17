Celsius in Talks with SEC About Withdrawal Freeze as Investigations Get Underway: Fox Reporter

News
Fri, 06/17/2022 - 12:53
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Celsius Network is in communication with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Celsius in Talks with SEC About Withdrawal Freeze as Investigations Get Underway: Fox Reporter
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by Fox business correspondent Eleanor Terrett, Celsius Network is in communication with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to Reuters, state securities regulators in Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas and Washington are looking into crypto lender Celsius Network's move to suspend withdrawals this week. Also, Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg told Reuters that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had been in contact with Celsius.

Celsius, the embattled cryptocurrency lending platform, announced on Monday that it was suspending all withdrawals, adding to the market's already-stressed state.

Its involvement in stETH, a token created by Lido, was partly linked to Celsius's woes. Celsius was forced to freeze withdrawals "partially due to stETH losses and the lack of liquidity, which turned them into forced sellers of other assets to meet redemptions."

Celsius working nonstop: CEO

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky took to Twitter on June 15, breaking the silence since his company froze withdrawals, to assure the Celsius community that the company's team is working "non-stop" on the issue and asked for customers' patience.

Concerns about the firm's solvency have been raised since the value of its assets has dropped by more than half since October. In the same timeframe, the CEL token has lost 97% of its value. Celsius is the largest holder of CEL, a cryptocurrency that prompts customers to buy to earn rewards and get discounts on lending rates.

According to Kaiko's Conor Ryder, the firm's only option for generating liquidity may be to utilize its considerable stETH holdings as collateral in an over-the-counter transaction. It does not appear to have good prospects.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu's Welly NFT Goes Live on Twitch: Details
06/17/2022 - 19:11
Shiba Inu's Welly NFT Goes Live on Twitch: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Concludes New Partnership to Create Open Metaverse
06/17/2022 - 16:41
Ripple Concludes New Partnership to Create Open Metaverse
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image TronDAO Injects $300 Million in USDC to Reserves; USDD Still De-Pegged
06/17/2022 - 16:21
TronDAO Injects $300 Million in USDC to Reserves; USDD Still De-Pegged
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov