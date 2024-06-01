Advertisement
    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF

    Dan Burgin
    Ark Invest abandoned Ethereum ETF after weak BTC ETF performance
    Sat, 1/06/2024 - 9:34
    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF
    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment asset management firm will not issue an ETH ETF, according to Bloomberg. Earlier, Ark filed documents to the SEC in partnership with 21Shares for becoming an ETH ETF issuer.

    The company will continue its partnership with 21Shares regarding the Bitcoin spot ETF, launched earlier this year.

    In its official statement, the company noted that it continues to believe in Ethereum’s “transformative potential and long-term value.” However, Ark will no longer pursue an Ether ETF product.

    While the reason for the sudden change remains unclear, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas thinks the decision was caused by the ongoing “fees war” in the market, which makes it harder for issuers to stay profitable.

    Earlier, it was reported that Ark hit record $100 million outflows on Thursday.

    According to CNBC, Bitcoin ETFs have not gained traction among financial advisors. Concerns about market timing and regulatory compliance, along with clients' preference for stability and long-term growth, are key reasons. In fact, some dealers limit Bitcoin ETF purchases, while others prohibit advisors from selling them.

    Initially, Bitcoin ETFs were seen as a way for advisors to help clients invest in cryptocurrency, but six months later, most advisors are avoiding them. Few are discussing Bitcoin ETFs with clients, and those with older, conservative clients are especially dismissive.

    Despite advisors’ lack of confidence in Bitcoin ETFs, investors do not seem to lose appetite for it. On Friday, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF saw inflows of $169 million, according to Arkham data.

    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

