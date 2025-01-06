Advertisement
    Cardano's Price Might Reclaim $1.20 in Days, Here's Why

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano on positive momentum streak in correlation with Bitcoin
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 15:07
    Cardano's Price Might Reclaim $1.20 in Days, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) appears set to reclaim the $1.20 mark in a matter of days. Data from CoinMarketCap shows a mild uptick in trading volume by 2.83% to $1.15 billion in the last 24 hours. Within the same time frame, ADA’s price fluctuated between a low of $1.07 and a high of $1.10, showing how well it maintains its price stability.

    Market dynamics supporting Cardano surge

    As of this writing, ADA is trading for $1.08, representing a 0.44% increase. This places the coin $0.12 away from reclaiming the $1.20 level. Analysts see this as achievable given the current market dynamics of soaring trading volume, Bitcoin’s performance and other ecosystem developments.

    In the past month, the $1.20 level has proven a critical resistance for ADA to breach. However, investors appear ready to support its rally over the resistance as they increase purchases of the coin.

    Article image
    Cardano 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Analysts foresee ADA achieving that goal if the current market momentum becomes sustainable. Additionally, other market forces that have supported ADA’s upward movement are the recent gains of Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital asset.

    In the past seven days, Bitcoin has maintained a steady rally to retest the $100,000 level. Cardano’s correlation to BTC implies that ADA could ride on the wave of Bitcoin’s surge to attain the elusive $1.20 mark.

    Investor sentiment and ecosystem development

    As noted, on-chain data shows increasing interest from active investors, which has helped push Open Interest to peak levels. Cardano investors are betting on the coin as futures traders commit to it.

    Meanwhile, the Cardano ecosystem has been busy as the community looks forward to the utility update promised by Charles Hoskinson, the protocol’s founder. Hoskinson has confirmed that Cardano will breach new heights amid plans for decentralized governance and Bitcoin DeFi pursuits this year.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

