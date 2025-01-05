Advertisement
    Enormous Cardano (ADA) Buying Spree Happening Right Now

    Arman Shirinyan
    Cardano is clearly on list of many investors as network sees surge of buying interest
    Sun, 5/01/2025 - 13:05
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As on-chain data shows a noticeable rise in wallet activity and accumulation, Cardano has been attracting a lot of interest from potential investors. A spike in active investors is indicated by the most recent metrics, suggesting that interest in the asset and its ecosystem is increasing.

    Wallets holding $1 to $100 worth of ADA have increased by 237.44% in the last year, according to on-chain analytics. Wallets containing $10 to $100 also increased by 18%. Retail interest appears to be increasing based on the increase in smaller wallet activity. Larger wallet categories like $1,000 to $10,000 and $10,000 to $100,000 saw decreases in the meantime, suggesting that ADA was redistributed among various investor groups.

    Cardano/USDT Chart by TradingView

    From a price standpoint, ADA has been doing well; it broke important resistance at the 50 EMA and is now trading around $1.08 per share. ADA had previously faced a major obstacle at this level, but its breakthrough suggests that there may be more upside. Trading volume, on the other hand, has consistently declined, suggesting that there may not be strong market participant support for the recent price movements.

    The holdings balance likewise exhibits erratic patterns. Growth was observed in addresses with less than $10, which may indicate a rise in smaller more recent investors. On the other hand, balances in higher categories — especially those over $1 million — declined, which might indicate that larger holders were taking profits or redistributing funds.

    Declining trading volumes present ADA with difficulties, despite the increased interest and activity potentially limiting its capacity to maintain long-term rallies. But if the present trend continues, ADA may aim for the $1.20 resistance level in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the on-chain metrics for Cardano show a dynamic change in investor activity, indicating a resurgence of trust in the asset.

    To fully benefit from this momentum, the network and asset will require steady volume and wider market support. The $1.00 support and $1.20 resistance are crucial points in the price trajectory of ADA that investors should keep a careful eye on.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

