    Cardano's Major Uptime Milestone: ADA Community Reacts

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano's latest milestone has been hailed by ADA community
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 16:19
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Cardano (ADA) blockchain has reached a significant achievement, boasting over 2,600 days of uninterrupted operations. This landmark raises a high bar for blockchain stability, setting Cardano apart.

    In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the Cardano Foundation celebrated this milestone, stating, "The Cardano blockchain has been running seamlessly for over 2,600 days. Zero downtime. Proven resilience."

    This statement highlights the Cardano network's ability to sustain uptime, a critical factor for any blockchain aiming to support a wide range of applications and services.

    While downtime and network interruptions are not unusual in the blockchain space, Cardano’s achievement of 2,600 days of uptime is particularly impressive when compared to other platforms that have faced outages due to congestion, bugs or external attacks.

    Cardano's latest milestone has been hailed by the ADA community, as seen in the replies to the Cardano Foundation's tweet.

    Chang 2 hard fork updates

    In a recent development, the Intersect Hard Fork Working Group has proposed naming the next Cardano hard fork the "Plomin Hard Fork" in honor of Cardano community contributor Matthew Plomin.

    According to Intersect, renaming the "Second Chang Hard Fork" (Chang 2) to the Plomin Hard Fork in honor of Cardano community contributor Matthew Plomin reflects the natural progression of Cardano’s governance growth. An info governance action related to this is now live on the Cardano mainnet for on-chain community approval.

    In other news, the preproduction hard fork governance action has been ratified on-chain by the ICC and SPOs. This means that after a one-epoch ratification period in preproduction, the Chang 2 hard fork will be activated on the chain. This will happen on Nov. 22 at 12:00 a.m. UTC.

    Following this intra-era hard fork, the preproduction environment will run node version 10 and operate in full CIP-1694 governance. Preproduction is the most mature network for testing that closely matches a production (mainnet) environment. Following the preproduction environment will come the mainnet.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

