Cardano's Major Uptime Milestone: ADA Community Reacts

The Cardano (ADA) blockchain has reached a significant achievement, boasting over 2,600 days of uninterrupted operations. This landmark raises a high bar for blockchain stability, setting Cardano apart.

Zero downtime. Proven resilience. 🔒 — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) November 21, 2024

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the Cardano Foundation celebrated this milestone, stating, "The Cardano blockchain has been running seamlessly for over 2,600 days. Zero downtime. Proven resilience."

This statement highlights the Cardano network's ability to sustain uptime, a critical factor for any blockchain aiming to support a wide range of applications and services.

While downtime and network interruptions are not unusual in the blockchain space, Cardano’s achievement of 2,600 days of uptime is particularly impressive when compared to other platforms that have faced outages due to congestion, bugs or external attacks.

Cardano's latest milestone has been hailed by the ADA community, as seen in the replies to the Cardano Foundation's tweet.

Chang 2 hard fork updates

In a recent development, the Intersect Hard Fork Working Group has proposed naming the next Cardano hard fork the "Plomin Hard Fork" in honor of Cardano community contributor Matthew Plomin.

According to Intersect, renaming the "Second Chang Hard Fork" (Chang 2) to the Plomin Hard Fork in honor of Cardano community contributor Matthew Plomin reflects the natural progression of Cardano’s governance growth. An info governance action related to this is now live on the Cardano mainnet for on-chain community approval.

In other news, the preproduction hard fork governance action has been ratified on-chain by the ICC and SPOs. This means that after a one-epoch ratification period in preproduction, the Chang 2 hard fork will be activated on the chain. This will happen on Nov. 22 at 12:00 a.m. UTC.

Following this intra-era hard fork, the preproduction environment will run node version 10 and operate in full CIP-1694 governance. Preproduction is the most mature network for testing that closely matches a production (mainnet) environment. Following the preproduction environment will come the mainnet.