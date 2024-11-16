Cardano Network on Verge of Historic 100 Million Transactions

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano network is on the verge of a historic milestone, with transactions approaching 100 million. According to the most recent update from Input Output Global (IOG), the developer of Cardano, the network has handled 99.07 million transactions to date.

This achievement highlights the growing adoption and robust activity within the Cardano ecosystem. Over the past seven years, Cardano has evolved significantly, seeing continuous upgrades and the introduction of new features.

With 10.5 million native tokens, 1,973 projects building on the Cardano platform, 1.314 million delegated wallets and 94,835 plutus scripts, Cardano's ecosystem continues to thrive and expand.

Cardano's history has been marked by key upgrades, the most recent being the Chang hard fork, which brings decentralized governance to the Cardano blockchain. These upgrades have not only enhanced the network's capabilities but also attracted a diverse range of projects and users.

With less than a million to go, the Cardano community is eagerly anticipating the 100 million transaction milestone, which would be a landmark in the Cardano network's history.

Cardano price skyrockets

Cardano (ADA) has skyrocketed by more than 15% in the past 24 hours, extending the surge that began Nov. 5 after Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed plans to help shape U.S. crypto policy — boosting speculative bets on the cryptocurrency.

After months of range trading, Cardano began to surge higher on Nov. 5, on track to mark 12 out of 13 days in green since this date.

The rise culminated in today's trading session reaching highs of $0.784, a level not seen since March 2024. ADA remains 75% higher weekly.

In an interesting development, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed that he recently visited the SpaceX team and got the opportunity to see their complete facility. While Hoskinson did not provide specifics of his visit due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), he did indicate that conversations were ongoing and pledged to share more when possible.