Advertisement
AD

    Cardano's Hoskinson Promises Full Support Amid Ross Ulbricht's Release

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ross Ulbricht is coming home, and industry leaders are showing solidarity
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 13:06
    A
    A
    A
    Cardano's Hoskinson Promises Full Support Amid Ross Ulbricht's Release
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Charles Hoskinson, Cardano cofounder, has pledged to support Ross Ulbricht, founder of the Silk Road marketplace. Hoskinson’s promise of support comes after the presidential pardon of Ulbricht, who has been serving a double life sentence plus 40 years in U.S. federal prison.

    Advertisement

    Ross Ulbricht, Welcome back to the fold

    Notably, Ulbricht’s release comes after the new U.S. president granted him a pardon, making him a free man.

    Hoskinson wrote in a post on X, "Welcome home, Ross. We, as an industry, have your back. Whatever you need, we are here on your journey back to freedom."

    Related
    Ripple CTO Defends Vitalik's Controversial Ethereum Moves
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 10:33
    Ripple CTO Defends Vitalik's Controversial Ethereum Moves
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The Cardano cofounder’s message indicates the solidarity he is willing to extend to Ulbricht to help him find his footing.  Some stakeholders believe the support could include financial assistance, reintegration efforts or other support to assist Ulbricht.

    Hoskinson’s message of support aligns with a similar congratulatory post by Changpeng "CZ" Zhao. The Binance cofounder celebrated Ulbricht’s release, noting that the new president had kept his word. CZ appreciated the gesture, now seen as a life-saving one for Ulbricht.

    Ross Ulbricht's impact on crypto

    Ross Ulbricht, 41, was imprisoned in 2013 for the role he played in founding and running of the Silk Road darknet marketplace. The charges against him included providing a platform for free trade in illegal drugs using Bitcoin as currency.

    Notably, the Silk Road marketplace is arguably the first and largest online platform to embrace Bitcoin as a payment channel. Many in the crypto space still consider Ulbricht one of the founding stakeholders who promoted Bitcoin adoption in the broader society.

    Related
    SEC to Discuss Resolution of Litigation
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 07:56
    SEC to Discuss Resolution of Litigation
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Hence, many in the industry have welcomed his release from a prison term that could have resulted in Ulbricht spending the rest of his life in jail.

    The plans to release Ross Ulbricht started last year. Following a decade long campaign for his release, he is finally going home.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Ross Ulbricht
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 22, 2025 - 13:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Brutally Underperforms Against XRP
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2025 - 12:47
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 22
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Reserves Surpass $10B with $2.3B Surplus and 128.58% Ratio
    SkyeAI’s Secret Sauce: Inside the Algorithm Driving Skyecap’s Fast and Accurate Loan Decisions
    Gate Ventures Invests $8.5M in the BugsCoin Ecosystem to Revolutionize Crypto Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano's Hoskinson Promises Full Support Amid Ross Ulbricht's Release
    Ethereum (ETH) Brutally Underperforms Against XRP
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 22
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD