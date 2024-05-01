Advertisement
    Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Fears He May Be Silenced in Prison Forever: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ross Ulbricht published tweet that made crypto community concerned for his future
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 13:56
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ross Ulbricht is the founder of the ill-famed darkweb marketplace The Silk Road, shut down in 2013 after running for two years under Ulbricht’s leadership. Having spent more than a decade in prison already, he has tweeted that now, U.S. authorities may deprive him of his connection to the crypto community – his social media presence.

    Ulbricht announced that he may be deprived of his voice on social media soon. According to his tweet, the Bureau of Prisons is considering preventing prisoners from using any social media in the future - even those who have accounts run by their close relatives.

    The founder of The Silk Road confessed that he is afraid of being unable to write on the X platform anymore to share his life with the crypto community. Thus, he fears he may be silenced in prison until the end of his life.

    The cryptocurrency community has expressed their concerns and support of Ulbricht over this development.

    Ulbricht recently celebrated his 40th birthday after having spent 11 years behind bars. He was given two life-time sentences without the chance of parole.

    He often uses his X account to share the details of his life inside prison with his followers and well-wishers.

    Earlier this year, former “Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver emphasized the importance of Ulbricht and The Silk Road for early Bitcoin adoption – all the illegal trade, a lot of which was about trading illicit drugs, was powered by BTC as a new form of money not controlled by the U.S. government.

    As reported by U.Today, Roger Ver was arrested in Spain yesterday on charges of tax evasion in the U.S. He is now awaiting extradition to the U.S.

