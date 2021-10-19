woj
Cardano Traders Have Started Longing Again While Funding on Binance Picks Up

Tue, 10/19/2021 - 10:32
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Demand for Cardano derivatives is on the rise, according to on-chain and market data
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

As the altcoin market starts growing again and funding rates are picking up, Cardano traders and investors start to open more long positions, according to data provided by Santiment. In order to track the trader's interest in cryptocurrency, Santiment tracks funding rates on the Binance exchange.

With increased derivatives funding, traders might expect elevated volatility due to the increasing number of leveraged positions. A more leveraged market might help the price action during an uptrend.

The downside of an overleveraged market

The main downside of elevated volatility on the market is the absence of strong support zones that practically have no time to form in the face of the rapidly rising price.

Cardano funding
Source: Santiment

Cardano markets were constantly overleveraged during the previous bull run. Right after the market entered the correction phase, ADA faced a 30% retrace and has not recovered to date.

In the last month, the average weekly volatility on ADA has been staying around 8%, while in the post-smart contract announcement phase, the average volatility has remained at about 20%.

The main advantage for traders

Since current market sentiment for ADA remains neutral, an increase in volatility might lead to both positive and negative outcomes. But according to the data from Binance, there are more longs being opened than shorts. With additional longs funded and the absence of selling pressure, the price of the asset might rise further.

Cardano Chart
Source: TradingView

Currently, only 61% of ADA holders remain in profit, which indicates that 40% of all holders have opened their positions for a higher price. On-chain data also suggests that more selling pressure might appear on the market once the price comes close to the previous ATH.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

