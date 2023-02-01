Cardano's Charles Hoskinson to Fulfill Lifelong Dream of Eating Rare Dodo Egg

Cardano founder might have chance to taste dodo egg because of his investment in Colossal

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and CEO of Input Output, recently tweeted about potentially having a unique culinary experience as a result of his investment. Being an ardent supporter of the de-extinction movement and an investor in Colossal Biosciences, Hoskinson revealed that he has always wanted to taste a dodo egg.

The company is focused on bringing a slew of extinct species back to life. Recently, it attracted plenty of headlines because of its efforts to revive the woolly mammoth.

Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences has seen a massive surge in investment, reaching an eye-popping valuation of $1.5 billion despite the fact that the company is yet to resurrect a single extinct species.

The dodo, a flightless bird native to Mauritius in the Indian Ocean, is known for its plump, round body and comically tiny wings. Unfortunately, the bird's existence was short-lived due to human settlers and their accompanying animals. The species became extinct within just a few decades of human settlement.

Despite facing skepticism from some naysayers, Colossal remains attractive to investors, including such well-known figures as Paris Hilton.

As reported by U.Today , Hoskinson announced his investment in the company back in March. The Cardano founder claimed that blockchain technology could be potentially used for crowdfunding and intellectual property (IP) management.

Hoskinson's investment in the company and his excitement for the upcoming dodo egg feast speaks to the public's growing interest in the biodiversity crisis and the potential for de-extinction playing a role in restoring the natural world.