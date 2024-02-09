Cardano's ADA Going to Zero Against Bitcoin: Max Keiser

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Max Keiser, a prominent financial journalist and Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador president Nayib Bukele, has made a Cardano prediction that the ADA army does not agree with: he predicted that ADA is “going down to zero.”

This is not the first time Keiser has made such a statement. However, this time, the ADA community filled his comments thread, trolling the Bitcoiner about his one-track mind on the cryptocurrency space.

"ADA is going to zero against Bitcoin"

Keiser attached a screenshot of an ADA/BTC chart, stating that Cardano’s native cryptocurrency, the eighth one, and the market capitalization of $19,143,339,972, is “going down to zero against Bitcoin.” This way, Keiser again reaffirmed his Bitcoin-maximalism views on the world of crypto, showing a negative attitude toward all altcoins.

He has taken a similar attitude toward XRP, SOL, BNB, ETH, DOGE and numerous other cryptocurrencies. On Thursday, Keiser took a dig at Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, calling him an “s-coiner.” He also took a few jabs at Solana after this “Ethereum killer” blockchain crashed earlier this week.

Many crypto-themed accounts on Twitter/X started arguing with Keiser and, perhaps just trolling him a little, tweeting: “Just buy some ADA, bro.” One X user also pointed out that ADA has been on the rise since 2018.

$220,000 still in play, Max Keiser believes

Keiser’s famous and long-standing Bitcoin price prediction mentions a $220,000 peak, which BTC is expected to reach. The financial journalist believes that the next stop for Bitcoin will be $50,000 (and this price level is already “in the bag”).

Keiser believes that Bitcoin will reach a new all-time high this quarter. In the meantime, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has shown an increase of 4.80% within the last 24 hours as it soared above the $46,620 level. Bitcoin went up by 2.97% only today, adding approximately $1,300 to its market value.

Bitcoin started gaining momentum on Jan. 11, when the Securities and Exchange Commission gave the green light to spot-based Bitcoin ETF trading. Among the companies that filed to launch were BlackRock, Ark Invest, Fidelity and VanEck. These and seven other hedge funds that issued ETFs started scooping up Bitcoin at an astounding pace, thus propelling the price up.