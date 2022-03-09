Cardano Whales Become Active as Price Attempts Rebound: Details

As per IntoTheBlock data, Cardano whales have become more active over the last 24 hours as the number of large transactions rose by 4%. Spikes in large transactions often point to high activity among institutional players or whales, who are either buying or selling. After falling to lows near $0.77 on March 7, the ADA price is now attempting to recover. According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA was trading at $0.842 at press time, up 5.39%.
Large transactions are those in which the amount transferred exceeds $100,000, according to IntoTheBlock. A large transaction volume gives an idea of the total amount transacted by whales and institutional players on a given day. As the Cardano network hints at significant growth, large investors, known as whales, appear to be bargain-hunting.
According to data provided by on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, the amount held by addresses with 1 million to 10 million coins surged to a record 12.47 billion ADA in the past week, as previously reported by U.Today.
According to DefiLlama, the total value locked in the Cardano network has climbed dramatically, reaching a new high of $173.29 million. SundaeSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX), holds more than 70% of the funds.
Positive developments
Cardano-based DEX AdaSwap recently announced a $2.6 million fundraising effort led by venture capital firm iAngels and several other investors, including ''Wonderwoman'' star Gal Gadot.
Top cryptocurrency Bitrue disclosed that it has invested in the Cardano-based DEX Wing Riders to support its development.
Bitrue says it contributed to the Cardano DEX's private funding round through its $50,000,000 investment fund along with several other notable investment companies: Animoca Brands, MatrixPort, Spark Digital Capital and Double Peak.
Multi-pool decentralized exchange Minswap announced its debut on the Cardano mainnet earlier today. Users are now able to deposit liquidity in exchange for rewards and to swap tokens in a decentralized way. Yield farming will become available on the exchange starting from March 14.