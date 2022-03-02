Cardano DEX Secures Backing from "Wonder Woman" Star

Wed, 03/02/2022 - 20:41
Alex Dovbnya
“Wonder Woman” is now on Team Cardano, with Israeli actress Gal Gadot investing in one of the most promising projects within the ecosystem
Cardano DEX Secures Backing from "Wonder Woman" Star
Decentralized Cardano-based exchange AdaSwap has secured $2.6 million in funding from such investors as Pluto Digital, GBV Capital, iAngels, Finova Capital and Banter Capital.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who became an international superstar with “Wonder Woman” in 2018, is among angel investors who have put their money into the project.

The former model says that participating in AdaSwap’s funding round was “an exciting investment opportunity” for her:   

This is an exciting investment opportunity for us in the crypto space.

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has already welcomed Gadot, an ex–Israeli soldier, to the “Cardano family.”

AdaSwap is an automated market-maker (AMM), meaning that it has no order books.

In December, it announced a partnership with the issuer of algorithmic stablecoin Djed.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

