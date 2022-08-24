Cardano Pools Are 33% Ready for Vasil Hard Fork, Here Is How Much More Is Missing

Cardano pools are ready for Vasil hard fork by a third
Cardano Pools Are 33% Ready for Vasil Hard Fork, Here Is How Much More Is Missing
As reported by the largest independent Cardano explorer, Cexplorer, 33% of the nodes of blockchain's stake pools are updated and ready for Vasil hard fork. Sixty-seven percent of the nodes remain unrenewed or in pre-Vasil condition. The end point is predicted to take place around epoch number 375.

Another Cardano portal that tracks the "health of the network," PoolTool, reports that over 47% of all nodes have already been updated to version 1.35.3, which should be Vasil hard fork's host. Also Charles Hoskinson, the founder and leader of Cardano himself, reports that his staking pool, RATS, has just been updated to version 1.35.3.

My pool RATS has been upgraded to 1.35.3 https://t.co/mR7VsTEwsZ pic.twitter.com/1b0plcm20e

— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 23, 2022

As a reminder, the Vasil event will be possible when the number of updated stake pools reaches 75% of the total. Of the 24.68 billion ADAs in staking, renewed pools account for 9.2 billion ADA, while unrenewed pools hold 15.18 billion ADA.

Vasil: turning point

Vasil hard fork should be a turning point in Cardano's history. The event should bring significant improvements to the network, in particular higher bandwidth, improved performance of the Plutus smart contract platform, and the transfer of new types of tokens from the Ethereum network to the Cardano network.

However, the way to the long-awaited update was not without adventure. So, according to the original plans, the test network should have been launched by the end of May, and the Vasil update itself should have taken place on June 29.

