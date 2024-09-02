    Cardano Is One Of Greatest Tech Achievements in Human History: Charles Hoskinson

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Charles Hoskinson has likened Cardano to virus, saying that 'nothing can stop its growth' now
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 10:17
    Cardano Is One Of Greatest Tech Achievements in Human History: Charles Hoskinson
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Charles Hoskinson has published a longread to reflect on the past 10 years of becoming a public figure and building the Cardano network, just as the Chang hard fork has gone live.

    Sharing his bullish and optimistic take on his brainchild, Hoskinson states that Cardano has dwarfed Bitcoin, and nothing can remove Cardano from the cryptocurrency landscape now.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Debunks Popular 'Fool-Proof' Way to Get Rich
    Fri, 08/30/2024 - 14:28
    Dogecoin Founder Debunks Popular 'Fool-Proof' Way to Get Rich
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Wake Me up When September Ends': Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    ADA Price in Red Despite Successful Chang Fork Launch
    Will XRP Recover? 3 Levels to Watch, Toncoin (TON): Explosive Volume but Low Price, Bitcoin (BTC) Major $60,000 Fail
    Peter Schiff Issues Warning About Bitcoin's Waning Momentum

    Building Cardano: 10-years recap

    Taking to his X account, Charles Hoskinson shared that the recent decade, the largest part of which he worked on Cardano, have been pretty complex for him since many in the crypto community have been taking his posts or comments critically, as if he became a “human Rorschach test”: “Those who don't like you will take any post or comment and assume the worst possible interpretation.”

    Advertisement

    Hoskinson admitted that as he worked on Cardano with his team in the past decade, he experienced “a whirlwind of emotions, challenges, and tremendous obstacles to overcome.”

    However, what has been comforting him is numerous supporters - “the comments from kindred spirits who got what I was saying.” He pointed out that people in the cryptocurrency space are so used to seeing various “scams, rug pulls, and evil founders” that it is difficult for them to “comprehend an honest ecosystem or the best efforts of so many thousands of people.”

    Hoskinson added that he sees “a very long road ahead to heal the damage and avarice.”

    Related
    Crypto Community Abuzz After Elon Musk's Crucial Reminder
    Sat, 08/31/2024 - 11:14
    Crypto Community Abuzz After Elon Musk's Crucial Reminder
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Cardano dwarfs Bitcoin"; Cardano is "unstoppable virus"

    On a positive note, Hoskinson proudly stated that he believes Cardano has done “one of the greatest technical achievements in human history.” This includes a distributed blockchain system that operates in more than a hundred countries. It has never shut down, he said, and, referring to the Chang hard fork that went live a few hours ago, mentioned that millions of people just seamlessly upgraded “without central coordination.”

    “This dwarfs Bitcoin,” Hoskinson stated with pride: “It's unique, and books will be written about what has happened.” He was also so enthusiastic as to liken Cardano to an unstoppable virus within the cryptocurrency space: “Cardano is now a governance virus that is living, self-replicating, and self-sustaining. It has intelligence and a will to survive and grow. Nothing can shut it down. Nothing can stop its growth.”

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 2, 2024 - 11:33
    Solana (SOL) Open Interest Is Shocking: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 2, 2024 - 10:46
    'Wake Me up When September Ends': Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    Solana's Ups and Downs in 2024
    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Open Interest Is Shocking: Details
    'Wake Me up When September Ends': Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    Cardano Is One Of Greatest Tech Achievements in Human History: Charles Hoskinson
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD