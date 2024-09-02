Cardano Is One Of Greatest Tech Achievements in Human History: Charles Hoskinson

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Charles Hoskinson has published a longread to reflect on the past 10 years of becoming a public figure and building the Cardano network, just as the Chang hard fork has gone live.

Sharing his bullish and optimistic take on his brainchild, Hoskinson states that Cardano has dwarfed Bitcoin, and nothing can remove Cardano from the cryptocurrency landscape now.

Building Cardano: 10-years recap

Taking to his X account, Charles Hoskinson shared that the recent decade, the largest part of which he worked on Cardano, have been pretty complex for him since many in the crypto community have been taking his posts or comments critically, as if he became a “human Rorschach test”: “Those who don't like you will take any post or comment and assume the worst possible interpretation.”

Advertisement

Hoskinson admitted that as he worked on Cardano with his team in the past decade, he experienced “a whirlwind of emotions, challenges, and tremendous obstacles to overcome.”

One of the deepest lessons I've taken to heart over the past decade is that becoming a public figure means you turn into a human rorschach test where those who don't like you will take any post or comment and assume the worst possible interpretation.



Working on Cardano this… — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 2, 2024

However, what has been comforting him is numerous supporters - “the comments from kindred spirits who got what I was saying.” He pointed out that people in the cryptocurrency space are so used to seeing various “scams, rug pulls, and evil founders” that it is difficult for them to “comprehend an honest ecosystem or the best efforts of so many thousands of people.”

Hoskinson added that he sees “a very long road ahead to heal the damage and avarice.”

"Cardano dwarfs Bitcoin"; Cardano is "unstoppable virus"

On a positive note, Hoskinson proudly stated that he believes Cardano has done “one of the greatest technical achievements in human history.” This includes a distributed blockchain system that operates in more than a hundred countries. It has never shut down, he said, and, referring to the Chang hard fork that went live a few hours ago, mentioned that millions of people just seamlessly upgraded “without central coordination.”

“This dwarfs Bitcoin,” Hoskinson stated with pride: “It's unique, and books will be written about what has happened.” He was also so enthusiastic as to liken Cardano to an unstoppable virus within the cryptocurrency space: “Cardano is now a governance virus that is living, self-replicating, and self-sustaining. It has intelligence and a will to survive and grow. Nothing can shut it down. Nothing can stop its growth.”