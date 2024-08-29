    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence After Reports He's Gone Missing

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano founder back on X after brief hiatus
    Thu, 29/08/2024 - 9:51
    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence After Reports He's Gone Missing
    The Crypto X community is very observant, especially regarding key figures like Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson. A four-day silence was enough for those following his posts on X to raise a major alarm about his whereabouts.

    Charles Hoskinson allays fears about his whereabouts

    After he failed to post or make a comment on any thread in four days, Crypto X declared Charles Hoskinson missing. In fact, considering the very risky expeditions he is known for, some went as far as tagging him dead. 

    Resurfacing on X about five hours ago, he has addressed some of the community’s concerns. He even attempted to comment on many key trends within and outside the Cardano ecosystem. For one, he posted a video in which he reacted to an update regarding the upcoming Conway hard fork upgrade.

    As IOG Core Tech Head of Product Samuel Leathers noted, the first transaction is live, with the upgrade expected on Sept. 1. According to his update, the much-anticipated hard fork is slated to go live in September after its recent postponement. Charles Hoskinson reacted to this update in the affirmative.

    Additionally, the Cardano founder commented on a crucial piece of tech he co-developed for the Ethereum network in 2017. These new shoutouts are evidence that the Cardano founder is hale and hearty.

    DAO Governance

    The majority of investors and key stakeholders in the digital currency ecosystem do all they can to pacify the community. Even for the Cardano ecosystem, IOG and its developers respect the community's take on crucial issues. 

    Notably, this is also a major aspect of the switch to the Chang hard fork, which will usher in community governance. To advance the community’s stake in protocol advancement, Shiba Inu developers have also teased the coming of DAO Governance

    Though the date for this launch remains unknown, it has reassured the community of its value to the project's long-term success.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

