    Crypto Community Abuzz After Elon Musk's Crucial Reminder

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent reminder made by X owner has triggered heated discussion within crypto community
    Sat, 31/08/2024 - 11:14
    
    Contents
    Elon Musk, centibillionaire and a successful serial tech entrepreneur, has taken to his official account on X to make an important reminder to his 196.1 million followers.

    The crypto community was set abuzz with a heated discussion of his tweet with several large names from the cryptocurrency space participating in it.

    Elon Musk issues reminder in light of recent events

    In the wake of the recent events as X is about to be completely banned in Brazil over Elon Musk’s refusal to collaborate with the local authorities and provide access to users’ personal data, Musk addressed the global army of X users.

    
    He made a reminder to them that the X app can be easily accessed without having to use the app by just following the same-name link on a PC or a smartphone. This way, users will be able to access the banned platform easily and continue to read unbiased news and share their thoughts on any issues, including political ones, absolutely freely.

    Among those who responded to Musk’s reminder, was the strategic advisor of Tether Gabor Gurbacs. He stated that another great way to use X, should it be banned, is via a VPN.

    There was also the AMTV president Christopher Greene. He believes that all VPN users are tracked by the government.

    Meanwhile, the tech mogul spreads the word that despite the ban looming up for X in Brazil, X has become “the most used news source” in that country. “It is what the people want,” he added, reminding that the local Supreme Court judge Moraes insists on banning X in the country.

    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "We are at fork in road of human destiny": Elon Musk

    Earlier today, Elon Musk shared a new comment on the recent arrest of Telegram founder and creator of the TON cryptocurrency Pavel Durov.

    The X owner commented on the tweet published by the Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen. The journalist talked about Durov’s arrest in France and the X ban in Brazil. He added that anyone caught using a VPN to access the X website will be fined $8,900 per day.

    “We are at a dangerous moment in time where freedom is at stake,” he wrote, finishing his tweet.

    Elon Musk responded to that, stating: “We are at a fork in the road of human destiny.”

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

