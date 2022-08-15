Cardano Hits Important Milestone in Vasil Testing, SHIB Listed by Yet Another Exchange, Peter Schiff Says BTC Will Drop Below $10,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To keep you informed, U.Today has prepared the top four news stories from the past weekend.

Cardano: another significant milestone reached in Vasil hard fork testing

Cardano updates, a Twitter account devoted to news related to the blockchain’s development, has shared the Github data of the Cardano node 1.35.3 release. While commenting on Vasil, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson mentioned that the node may become a likely candidate for the hard fork. He also added that he "doesn't anticipate any further delays unless anything new is discovered." According to the developer notes, node 1.35.3 fixes some important issues with previous versions of the node and provides full Vasil-era capabilities. The Vasil hard fork remains one of the most significant updates for Cardano to date as it aims to bring significant improvements to Cardano and its Plutus smart contracts.

SHIB listed by yet another crypto exchange

According to an official announcement, BlueBit.io , a St. Vincent and Grenadines-based crypto exchange that entered the market this spring, has added support for Shiba Inu. In a tweet devoted to the news, the team behind the exchange asked SHIB’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama whether he wants to see BONE token listed on BlueBit.io as well. To the great delight of the Shib army, Kusama replied that it would be a great idea. Earlier this year, the canine coin was added to several other major exchanges. In early April, it was listed by Robinhood, then Bitstamp did likewise in June.

Ads

Bitcoin on track to drop below $10,000, Peter Schiff warns

Bitcoin could still drop below the $10,000 level due to forced selling, said Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff in a recent interview with Kitco. In Schiff’s opinion, the king crypto topped at the $69,000 level last November and is not going to reach a new high. The gold bug also called Bitcoin’s recent rally a “sucker’s rally,” telling Kitco’s anchor that the upturning of the crypto market is not sustainable. According to Schiff, the supply of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, and there is little difference between Bitcoin and the other 20,000 tokens. However, one should take Schiff’s prediction with a pinch of salt as many of these predictions failed to come true. Back in August 2019, he forecasted that the price of Bitcoin would never reach $50,000.

This platform burns 4.7 billion SHIB, planning to surpass July burns in August