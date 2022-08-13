SHIB Listed by Yet Another Crypto Exchange: Details

Sat, 08/13/2022 - 13:03
article image
Yuri Molchan
Support for Shiba Inu token has been added by this recently launched crypto trading platform
SHIB Listed by Yet Another Crypto Exchange: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto exchange incorporated in St Vincent and Grenadines, BlueBit.io, which entered the market in spring this year, has listed Shiba Inu, according to a recent tweet of Shannon Bray, a politician, candidate for US Senate from the Libertarian Party who will run an election in November.

Related
Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch

No official announcement has been made by the platform so far. However, on August 7, BlueBit.io asked in a tweet whether their customers would like to see SHIB listed there. Unlike exchanges that were established a long time ago, newly launched exchanges seem to be quick in adding trendy coins like Shiba Inu to their trading lists.

Earlier this year, the canine coin SHIB was added to several other major exchanges – in early April it was listed by Robinhood, then Bitstamp did likewise in June. As reported by U.Today earlier, VALR, the exchange backed by Pantera Capital fund, also announced that it will offer its customers a new pair based on SHIB – SHIB/USDC.

This pair was previously added by the Chinese crypto exchange OKX.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Pre-Merge Excitement Can Be Dangerous for Market, Here's Why
08/13/2022 - 14:09
Ethereum (ETH) Pre-Merge Excitement Can Be Dangerous for Market, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's How Crypto Twitter Reacts to Attack on Tornado Cash
08/13/2022 - 13:48
Here's How Crypto Twitter Reacts to Attack on Tornado Cash
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image SHIB Set To Post Longest Streak of Positive Weekly Performance Since 2021, Here Are Events To Consider
08/13/2022 - 13:19
SHIB Set To Post Longest Streak of Positive Weekly Performance Since 2021, Here Are Events To Consider
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide