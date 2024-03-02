Cardano Founder Voices Rare Support for XRP Lawyer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has publicly expressed his support for John Deaton, a lawyer and XRP advocate running for the U.S. Senate seat in Massachusetts.

Hoskinson's backing is unusual, as he is well known for his focus on Cardano and cryptocurrency in general, as seen by his tweets.

Also, given the frothy relationship between the Cardano founder and the XRP community, the support for the XRP holders' attorney might come as a surprise.

I'm supporting @DeatonforSenate against Senator Warren. We need people who value and support our industry representing us pic.twitter.com/86rrfb1RbJ — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 1, 2024

The support echoes the stance of the crypto community on a united front, which benefits all and sundry regardless of bias or unfavorable opinion.

Cardano, XRP Ledger networks witness growth

The Cardano ecosystem continues to grow. According to Input Output Global's (IOG) most recent monthly report, three new projects were launched in February, and seven additional projects are currently being built on Cardano. Overall, as of Feb. 23, 2024, 160 Cardano projects had been launched, while 1,327 are still being built.

The number of token policies grew by 11,126, while the number of minted native tokens increased by 190,000. Plutus V1 scripts increased by 87, reaching a total of 6,419. Plutus V2 scripts increased by 10,687, reaching a total of 28,405.

The total number of transactions has climbed by 3.1 million in the last month. Cardano node v.8.8.0-pre was released in the past month, which allows Plutus V3 scripts, which introduce advanced Plutus primitives to be tested on SanchoNet.

The Project Catalyst Fund 11 election results have been disclosed, with 307,698 votes cast across six categories, and 300 projects selected to receive funding.

Ripple has added additional integrations for XRP Ledger (XRPL), two of which have been announced this week. Zoniqx (formerly Tassets) has partnered with Ripple to streamline the tokenization process for real-world assets on XRPL. Axelar Network also announced an upcoming integration with XRP Ledger.