Cardano Founder Thrilled as Lace Receives New Backing

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken to Twitter to announce the newest milestone for Lace, a Web3 wallet platform from Input Output Global (IOG).

Hoskinson shares the announcement that Lace Wallet now supports Brave, a private web browser for PC, Mac and mobile.

The official Lace Twitter account makes it known that Lace 1.1.1 now supports Brave. Users only need to install Brave as an extension and start exploring.

Brave Support for Lace! https://t.co/t2de5fVxbM — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 13, 2023

Lace seeks to redefine how users interact with Web3 by being built with a vision to become multi-chain and make the Web3 experience accessible and simplified for all. Thus, the brave integration seems to align with this key focus.

Cryptocurrency users can securely store and access their digital assets via wallets. They can be found in a variety of formats, including hardware (USB-like) devices and desktop and mobile software.

The Daedalus wallet, which is a desktop program that completely syncs with the blockchain history, is IOG's full node implementation. Lace differs, being the very first light wallet platform from Input Output Global (IOG).

April 2023 saw the launch of Lace 1.0, which marked the initial mainnet release.

Lace saw a new iteration in May with the launch of Lace 1.1.1, which includes features such as support in case of forgotten passwords, 12- to 15-word recovery phrases and balances viewable in multiple fiat currencies.

Mesh SDK also announced its integration with Lace, seeking to make dApp creation easier.

In a hugely significant milestone in its journey, Lace Wallet has gone open source. This makes its source code and software development kit components accessible to anyone who would like to collaborate, create or simply look under the hood.