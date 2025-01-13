Cardano Founder Actively Working on RLUSD Integration

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed that his team is having discussions with enterprise blockchain company Ripple regarding the integration of the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin. "We are actively talking," he said in a recent post.

This comes amid social media discussions about Cardano's failure to integrate popular stablecoins, such as USDC.

The Switzerland-based Cardano Foundation had such an opportunity back in 2021, but a deal with Circle, the issuer of USDC, did not go through, according to Hoskinson.

At the same, Hoskinson has rejected the idea of IOG funding such ecosystem initiatives, stating that the company's private profits are not "the people's money."

The RLUSD stablecoin, which was launched last month, has already gained traction, with listings on such exchanges as Bitstamp and Bullish. Ripple President Monica Long recently stated that more exchange listings were expected to happen in the near future.

Hoskinson has repeatedly praised the RLUSD team, claiming that they are "smart professionals."

However, it is not clear whether there is a path to integrate the stablecoin into the Cardano blockchain. For now, the much-hyped stablecoin is available on Ethereum and the XRP Ledger, but Ripple previously stated that the product would be supported by more blockchains in the future.

"If there is a reasonable path to integrating RLUSD, I'll try to cover it as a gift to the ecosystem. Cardano needs a solid stablecoin ecosystem from USDM and Djed to RLUSD," Hoskinson said.